'Unique' boat restaurant which could exist in Northampton until the year 2134 goes up for sale for half-a-million pounds

‘You simply can't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity’

Take a look at this ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ boat restaurant in Northampton which is up for sale for a whopping half-a-million pounds.

The Ark restaurant and cafe at Midsummer Meadows next to Beckets Park, is up for sale with Billing Road based estate agents Archways Real Estate for £500,000.

The ‘unique’ restaurant, which is a two-deck metal boat on the River Nene, has been serving customers since 2014.

Archways Real Estate say whoever purchases the site is investing in ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

The sales advert reads: “Archways Real Estate is privileged to present an exciting and truly unique opportunity to purchase The Ark, Northampton's restaurant on the water.

"The current owners built the Ark from new. The boat builders believe the lifespan of the vessel to be around 120 years with the mooring and pontoon being agreed on a lease reviewable every 25 years for the lifetime of the boat.

"The new owner will benefit from a ‘turn key’ restaurant which has a wealth of possibilities to grow the business and increase revenue.

"If you are a chef wanting to open your own restaurant with a difference, a chain of themed restaurants, or would simply like to own an iconic place where you can impress friends and business associates while employing others to run the ‘ship’ day to day, then you simply can't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Archways Real Estate say the site can fit a total of 85 covers and is fitted with an ‘impressive’ kitchen among other key features.

The advert reads: "The restaurant has a decked pontoon with around 20 covers, the mid-deck of the boat is home to a further 40 covers and licenced bar, with around 25 covers available on the top sun-deck.

"In the hull of The Ark is an impressive commercial kitchen and extraction with everything a chef and staff could require. Also within the hull are staff toilets, storage rooms, line room, office and customer toilets.

"The Ark is positioned perfectly within an inlet of the river, benefitting from a good passing trade, parking and a wealth of event possibilities.”

History of The Ark

According to The Ark’s website, the site was the realisation of Northampton resident Jack Patel’s dream, with the build of the boat starting in 2006.

The site says: “The Ark is Northampton’s first and only boat venue. It is the realisation of Northampton local Jack Patel’s dream. He looked at the River Nene and thought it would be the perfect location for a boat to bring people together.

"After eight long years of planning and gruelling year in build, The Ark was finally finished in 2014. The result is a beautiful white barge consisting of the dining area, bar, front decking and the open air top deck.”

The Ark was left in ruins after a devastating fire in June 2018 but managed to reopen in October 2018.

1 . The Ark Northampton's boat restaurant, The Ark, is up for sale for £500k Photo: Archways Real Estate Photo Sales

2 . The Ark Northampton's boat restaurant, The Ark, is up for sale for £500k Photo: Archways Real Estate Photo Sales

3 . The Ark Northampton's boat restaurant, The Ark, is up for sale for £500k Photo: Archways Real Estate Photo Sales

4 . The Ark Northampton's boat restaurant, The Ark, is up for sale for £500k Photo: Archways Real Estate Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3