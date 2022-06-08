Town Centre Tenners - great £10 offers from Northampton businesses...only in the Chronicle & Echo

The Chronicle & Echo has teamed up with Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District and NLive Radio to launch ‘Town Centre Tenners’ - a two-week campaign giving exclusive discounts and incentives with the aim of encouraging residents to support our town centre businesses.

The promotion will run from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 26, covering a busy period in the town centre which includes Northampton Carnival, Northampton Music Festival and Northampton Pride.

Retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars have come up with a range of offers, discounts and deals to help save YOU money and attract Chron readers into the town centre.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “There are so many undiscovered gems in our town centre and it’s fantastic to see our businesses getting behind this campaign with some brilliant offers to encourage people to visit.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of the Chron and NLive Radio, ensuring as many people as possible have the chance to take advantage of the discounts and save some money while treating themselves to a meal out or grabbing a bargain.”

Simply cut out the coupons printed in this week’s Chronicle & Echo (Thursday, June 9) and take to the relevant businesses between Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 26 to redeem the offers.