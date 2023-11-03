News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Top 5 branded Christmas gifts revealed by Northampton business, Gilt Edged Promotions

Are you prepared this year? If not, we, at Gilt Edged Promotions have you covered. These highly recommended merchandise options are suitable for both clients and employees. Why not treat your business partners or colleagues this year to a Christmas promotional gift and surprise them. Thank your team for their hard work and efforts or say thanks to your long-standing customers!
By Laura SmythContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mini Corporate Christmas Tree For Last-Minute Orders and Low MOQs.

Christmas Trees are the perfect gift for the office desk. Your colleagues, clients, or business partners will appreciate a real tree as a business gift this year and they will remember your brand or see your personalised message every time they look at it. Your gift receiver can also take this item home for a stylish decoration piece over the Christmas holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This Mini Christmas Tree comes with an engraved bamboo marker. This is great for personalising the item to suit the needs of your audience.

Our Top 5 Christmas Business Gifts | Branded Christmas MerchandiseOur Top 5 Christmas Business Gifts | Branded Christmas Merchandise
Our Top 5 Christmas Business Gifts | Branded Christmas Merchandise
Most Popular

Low minimum quantities from just 25! Perfect to thank a small team or a group of clients.

Basswood Tree Decoration Set

Next up, this Christmas business gift option will wow your audience as it comes in a box with a season’s greetings message inside the lid. Create the perfect Christmas package with these 4 fun customisable tree decorations that is manufactured from basswood to create a more sustainable product.

Bottle Top Seed Bag with Your Branding

Mini Branded Christmas TreeMini Branded Christmas Tree
Mini Branded Christmas Tree

For a low-cost option, try this unique alternative gift for wine lovers, or even gift this separately. This company branded seed bag can hang on wine bottles which will compliment your alcoholic gift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are various seeds available including carrots, strawberries, sunflowers, poppies, parsley and more.

Christmas Logo Cupcakes

Another top choice is our personalised cupcakes that are made with a sponge base and baked using the best ingredients, completed with a full colour edible logo. This is the ideal way to spread festive cheer!

Basswood Tree Decoration SetBasswood Tree Decoration Set
Basswood Tree Decoration Set

Branded Candy Canes – Cost-Effective Merch

And finally, if you want something sweet for your clients or team, we highly recommend company branded candy canes. We have a budget friendly option with a square tag to include a personal greeting, or your company logo. We also have a more luxury option that is presented with a luggage tag.

TOP TIP: Place your orders asap to avoid missing product deadlines.

About Us

Bottle Top Seed Bag with Your BrandingBottle Top Seed Bag with Your Branding
Bottle Top Seed Bag with Your Branding
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We provide gifts all year round and starting off selling diaries since 1986. Even though our customers are UK wide, we heavily target Northamptonshire businesses as a proud local supplier. We are based in Moulton Park, Northampton, appealing to organisations, school, universities, sports clubs, hospitals and more.

Our website:https://www.giltedged.co.uk/

Related topics:Northampton