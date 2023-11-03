Top 5 branded Christmas gifts revealed by Northampton business, Gilt Edged Promotions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mini Corporate Christmas Tree – For Last-Minute Orders and Low MOQs.
Christmas Trees are the perfect gift for the office desk. Your colleagues, clients, or business partners will appreciate a real tree as a business gift this year and they will remember your brand or see your personalised message every time they look at it. Your gift receiver can also take this item home for a stylish decoration piece over the Christmas holidays.
This Mini Christmas Tree comes with an engraved bamboo marker. This is great for personalising the item to suit the needs of your audience.
Low minimum quantities from just 25! Perfect to thank a small team or a group of clients.
Next up, this Christmas business gift option will wow your audience as it comes in a box with a season’s greetings message inside the lid. Create the perfect Christmas package with these 4 fun customisable tree decorations that is manufactured from basswood to create a more sustainable product.
Bottle Top Seed Bag with Your Branding
For a low-cost option, try this unique alternative gift for wine lovers, or even gift this separately. This company branded seed bag can hang on wine bottles which will compliment your alcoholic gift.
There are various seeds available including carrots, strawberries, sunflowers, poppies, parsley and more.
Another top choice is our personalised cupcakes that are made with a sponge base and baked using the best ingredients, completed with a full colour edible logo. This is the ideal way to spread festive cheer!
Branded Candy Canes – Cost-Effective Merch
And finally, if you want something sweet for your clients or team, we highly recommend company branded candy canes. We have a budget friendly option with a square tag to include a personal greeting, or your company logo. We also have a more luxury option that is presented with a luggage tag.
TOP TIP: Place your orders asap to avoid missing product deadlines.
About Us
We provide gifts all year round and starting off selling diaries since 1986. Even though our customers are UK wide, we heavily target Northamptonshire businesses as a proud local supplier. We are based in Moulton Park, Northampton, appealing to organisations, school, universities, sports clubs, hospitals and more.
Our website:https://www.giltedged.co.uk/