TK Maxx and Homesense issue recall of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects found
A retailer has issued an urgent recall of their tea products over a possible health risk.
The Food Safety Agency said TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas after insects were found.
The agency said the affected products are Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Calm & Relax, (60g - batch code 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207), Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Chamomile (40g - batch code 5887 and 6111) and Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Sleepy (40g - batch code 6058, 6102 and 6125).