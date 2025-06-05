TikTok is introducing a Smart Keyword Filter and other changes 📱

TikTok is making changes to the For You Feed.

It promises to make it easier to “explore safely” on your feed.

But what are the new features and how do they work?

TikTok has announced it is making some major changes to users For You Feed this summer. The social media giant is giving people more control over what they see on the app.

It is rolling out two new features that will help users personalise their feeds and find more of their favourite new trends, topics and creators. The platform is also launching a new educational guide to make it easier than ever for TikTokers to understand and shape their feeds.

Adam Presser, Head of Operations & Trust & Safety said: "The For You feed is why TikTok is a place like no other for people to discover new interests and creators to grow thriving communities. We’re thrilled to expand the tools and resources that empower people to find their favourite creator, shape their ideal For You feed experience and explore safely in a place tailored just for them".

But what exactly is TikTok changing? Here’s all you need to know:

Customise your feed with Manage Topics

TikTok's new Smart Keyword Filters feature | TikTok

With Manage Topics, people can customise how often content related to over 10 popular topics is recommended in their feed - from Creative Arts to Travel, Nature, and Sports.

These settings won't eliminate any topics entirely, but you can choose to see more of a topic or less making it even easier for communities to discover the creators they love, search for topics they're curious about, or simply watch content they enjoy.

Smart Keyword Filters

We're also rolling out "Smart Keyword Filters" to help people limit content they don't want to see recommended at all. We already provide customisable content recommendation filters, which people have used to filter content containing over 200M keywords from their feeds globally.

To give people more fine-grained ways to shape their experience in the months to come, we'll also be doubling the number of keywords that can be filtered to 200.

Smart Keyword Filters use AI to capture more similar keywords like synonyms, and will continue to get more precise as they learn from how our community uses them.

