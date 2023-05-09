News you can trust since 1931
These are the 20 Northampton town centre shops, offices and retail units currently for lease and how much they cost

With high street shops closing at a rapid rate, here are some of Northampton's retail units which are currently for sale or lease.

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 9th May 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:04 BST

Dozens of former shops, banks and former businesses are on the market in Northampton town centre and surrounding areas.

Some of the units have been closed for a while, where others have only shut within the last few months, but they are all up for grabs and in need of a new owner or manager to breathe some life back into them.

Here are some of the retail units currently on offer in Northampton town centre and surrounding areas and their prices.

How many of these former shops have you been a customer in before?

1. Commercial properties up for rent in Northampton

The unit in Commercial Street has a rateable value of £79,000 and is being marketed as a leisure facility, according to its sales advert. The advert says the unit was originally built for Levi Strauss and subsequently used as a home appliance outlet and recently a pet care unit. The property is partly fitted out and in good condition with ground floor WC's and kitchen.

2. Just For Pets

The three storey office building in Billing Road is on the market for £16,250 per month

3. Elgin House

Shoezone vacated its long-standing unit in the Drapery and moved into the Grosvenor Centre. The Drapery site is currently vacant and now on the rental market for £3,958 per month.

4. Former Shoezone site in Drapery

