The Northampton takeaway with a zero star food hygiene rating and 23 one and two-star establishments

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a ‘one’ or ‘two’ rating in the past six months and told they need to make improvements to hygiene standards.

Information correct as at May 7.

1 . All of the Northampton restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes with a zero, one or two-star food hygiene rating According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Turkish Grill & Shawarma in Wellingborough Road ZERO star hygiene rating. Urgent improvement necessary. Last inspection: 1 February 2024 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Delicious Greek Yeeros in Kingsley Park Terrace One-star food hygiene rating. Major improvement necessary. Last inspection: 20 March 2024. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Tokky in Grosvenor Centre The restaurant was given a one star food hygiene rating and told major improvement is necessary at its last inspection on June 12. It hasn't been re-inspected since. Photo: - Photo Sales