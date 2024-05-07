The Northampton takeaway with a zero star food hygiene rating and 23 one and two-star establishments

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.
Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.
Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.
These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a ‘one’ or ‘two’ rating in the past six months and told they need to make improvements to hygiene standards.
Information correct as at May 7.
