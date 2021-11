With petrol prices at some of their highest levels in recent months, it pays to shop around.

At the weekend, the RAC called for prices to be cut by 6p after a drop in the wholesale price.

The latest prices, according to the most recent figures from PetrolPrices.com, for Northampton are below:

1. Morrisons, Victoria Promenade - 144.9p (17/11)

2. BP Upton Way - 144.9p (18/11)

3. BP Mill Lane - 144.9p (22/11)

4. Sainsbury's, Weedon Road - 145.9p (18/11)