‘The best takeout in Northampton’ has sadly closed down due to ‘soaring costs’ – but it could be reopening in a new format.

Bad Boy Vegan, in Southampton Road, Far Cotton, sadly closed its doors recently after nearly three years of trading.

In a Facebook post, the company said: “With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of Bad Boy Vegan in its current capacity.

“We opened at the start of 2021, and it has been our absolute pleasure to serve you. We have loved getting to know each and every one of you and are incredibly grateful for your support over these two and a half years.

“Unfortunately, due to a dramatic reduction in orders and soaring costs, we can no longer continue operating the business in its current capacity. We understand that this will be disappointing news for many of you and apologise for any inconvenience it may cause.

“The decision to scale Bad Boy was not easy. We want to thank each and every one of you for your business and your friendship. We will share always cherish the memories we have made together.”

The takeaway had been operating from a unit connected to The Golden Horse pub, which was recently sold off by McManus Pub Company to Valiant Pub Company.

Bad Boy Vegan has announced plans to revive its takeaway service in the next few months; however, it will not be returning to The Golden Horse.

The team said: “We absolutely intend to revive Bad Boy in the next few months, but in a vastly different format. For example, we won't operate out of The Golden Horse or offer Uber Eats delivery. We'll share some more details about our new format on our page as soon as possible. In the meantime, thank you and see you soon.”

Customers responded to the news, saying they were ‘absolutely gutted’.

One person said: “So sorry to hear this. It'll be a sad loss for the area.”

Another added: “Can’t wait to see you open up again soon. The best take out in Northampton. Your food was on par with London eateries.”