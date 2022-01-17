Tesco plans to open new store at popular housing estate on outskirts of Northampton - here's what we know so far
An application has been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for approval
Tesco could be opening a new store on the outskirts of Northampton.
The supermarket giant submitted a license application this month to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to open a new local centre.
In the application, Tesco says it wants to open the new branch in Buckton Fields on land adjacent to the primary school on Home Farm Drive.
The application also requests to sell alcohol between 6am and 12am everyday of the week, which gives an indication towards the shop's potential opening hours.
WNC will now approve or refuse the application.
The closest Tesco to Buckton Fields is the express store in Parklands, which is a 20-minute walk away.
A convenience store close by has always been on the cards ever since construction work started on the housing development in 2016.
Once complete, Buckton Fields will offer a range of facilities, including its own primary school, which opened in September 2021, convenience shops and services, open parkland and play spaces.
The development has proved popular with the local market, creating a well-established community of young families, first time buyers and second steppers.
The site will be comprised of a total of 1,050 properties when complete.
Tesco has been contacted for comment.