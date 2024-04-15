Take a look inside this popular Northampton bar and restaurant which has had a 'top-notch' refurbishment

Take a look inside this popular bar and restaurant in Northampton which has had a ‘top-notch’ refurbishment.

The well-known Tuck In restaurant, in Wellingborough Road, has officially reopened following three-month internal transformation works.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, owners Mehmet Tilki and Sarje Nagda said: “We last refurbished it in 2018 so we thought we needed another one.

"There are a lot more restaurants opening in Northampton now so we wanted to be up-to-date and make it bigger, more inviting and expanding our presence.

"It’s looking much better. It’s come along very well. There a lot of new things, it’s a much bigger space. Our capacity has gone from 150 to 200.

"We’ve used real marble and precious stones around the restaurant. The quality is top notch now. It’s a lot more inviting now.

"We’ve taken over the two buildings next to us as well and we’ll be turning the second floor into a Air BnB hotel.”

The venue first opened in 2008 as a small cafe and has grown in size and popularity over the past 16 years.

Reflecting on that journey, the owners said: “Looking back, we wouldn’t have thought it would be this popular. It’s grown significantly over the last seven years thanks to a good team. It’s become very big.”

Revealing their secret to success, they said: “Our secret to success is to know the market and be good to your customers.

"We are looking forward to seeing all of our customers again.”

The restaurant opens from 8am and operates as an all day diner, then transforms into a restaurant and bar at night with shisha and cocktails on offer until the early hours of the morning.

The venue has a 4.4 out of five star rating from 1,081 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “Always an enjoyable meal at Tuck In. Great service, great food & great atmosphere. Food menu is huge and the cocktails/drinks menu just as big. Definitely worth a visit.”

