Take a look inside this huge Northampton nightclub which is still up for rent after closing down earlier this year

A huge nightclub in a prime spot in Northampton is still up for rent after it closed down earlier this year.

Element, in George Row, used by the University of Northampton as the students union site, sadly closed down in January after its partnership with the management team at the venue came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt message, an Element spokesman said in February that it was a ‘fantastic 18 months’ in business.

The site, formerly Element and Auntie Ruth's, has been closed since January

The club said on its social media pages: “We can confirm that it has been agreed by both parties that our partnership with the existing management team in the venue will come to an end.

"It’s been a fantastic 18 months, we’ve hosted some amazing events and thrown some crazy parties, we have worked tirelessly to create a fun experience for our beloved students, but sadly a part of every story is the end. However, when one door closes, several more open, so stay tuned for some exciting news. Thank you to every single person who turned up and made sure they were in their element.

"We are exploring reopening the venue or establishing a partnership with a new venue in town. We are working to achieve these options as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six months on from the closure, the former Aunty Ruth’s site is still available to rent.

The site, formerly Element and Auntie Ruth's, has been closed since January

The sales advert reads: “This is a high quality town centre bar / nightclub / terrace / café with ancillary offices / meeting room.