Take a look inside Northampton's 'newest night spot' which has opened in a tucked away street in town

A brand new 1920s-themed night time venue has opened in Northampton this month (July).

Tucked away in Spring Boroughs is popular vintage shop ‘Vintage Retreat’, which opened 10 years ago in Lower Harding Street.

The shop which stemmed from the owner's passion for art deco interiors, now boasts a tea room, two floors of vintage clothes, homeware and furniture and several event spaces.

The popular Vintage Retreat is tucked away in Lower Harding Street

And now the owner, Brian Murray, is building a new entertainment venue inside the property called ‘Black Diamond’, with one punter already dubbing it ‘Northampton’s newest night spot’.

Dan Lawton, from Vintage Retreat, said: “The owner of the business has always wanted a show bar; he owns part of the building, which used to be a car wash, but has decided to turn it into an entertainment venue with a stage.

“It’s themed around the 1920s, art-deco, that sort of thing. The intention is to have show-acting here: cabaret, burlesque, jazz, swing, tribute acts etc.

“We had a friend and family night last week. Our first act is booked for August 5, which is like a reggae tribute.

Inside the Black Diamond venue, which will be fully opened in October

“We’ve still got some work to do in the room. Our intention is that during August and September we’re going to have acts on just on Saturday nights, to get warmed up. Then October 6 will be our grand launch with a big act, and then it will be full throttle from there.

“We’re gearing this towards the 30+ age range, really. It will be a relaxed atmosphere. We’re going to have lively acts but it’s not a nightclub. It’s not going to be a late, late place. It’s open until 11.30pm – 12am.

“The venue itself looks great. It’s got a nice stage. It’s all been done really nicely.

“We’re looking to knock into another part of the building and create a sort of lounge area with a pianist, too.”

Inside the Black Diamond venue, which will be fully opened in October

One punter who has already visited the venue said on social media: “Northampton’s newest night spot. I was totally gob smacked [when I saw it]. Now where’s my tux, brut and medallions?

“It's another piece in the Northampton jigsaw; people starting to invest, great place.”