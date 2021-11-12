A well-known Northamptonshire business is set to open a new venture this weekend.

Hamm Tun Fine Foods, which has a shop in Long Buckby, has secured a premises in the grounds of Whittlebury Park.

After the deli in Long Buckby thrived during lockdown, the business owners were keen to extend.

The Whittlebury location will incorporate elements of a farm shop, deli, cafe and coffee lounge and will serve a range of products from eat-in breakfasts and lunches, to takeaway coffee, groceries and deli products.

Rachel Bradshaw, owner, said: “The place itself is beautiful and breathtaking. It overlooks the golf course.

“We just thought it was great.”

The aim for the second shop is to continue showcasing Northamptonshire produce and supporting small businesses.

Hamm Tun at Whittlebury will open on Saturday (November 13) with producers on hand with samples.

Take a look around the new farm shop below in a sneak peek before the opening.

1. Hamm Tun at Whittlebury Park The new farm shop and coffee lounge opens on Saturday, November 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Hamm Tun at Whittlebury Park The new farm shop and coffee lounge opens on Saturday, November 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Hamm Tun at Whittlebury Park The new farm shop and coffee lounge opens on Saturday, November 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Hamm Tun at Whittlebury Park The new farm shop and coffee lounge opens on Saturday, November 13. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales