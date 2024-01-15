Supermarket in busy part of Northampton set to temporarily close for 'full refurbishment'

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The store will undergo a ‘full refurbishment’ and is scheduled to reopen at the beginning of March.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Our Duston Limehurst Square Express store will close from January 19 to allow us to carry out a full refurbishment of the site. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes in the short term, but look forward to serving customers from our improved store.”