Supermarket in busy part of Northampton set to temporarily close for 'full refurbishment'

A rough reopening date has been revealed
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT
A supermarket in a busy part of Northampton is set to temporarily close for roughly six weeks.

Tesco Express in Limehurst Square, Duston, is set to temporarily close on Friday (January 19).

The store will undergo a ‘full refurbishment’ and is scheduled to reopen at the beginning of March.

Tesco Express in Limehurst Square, Duston, is set to temporarily close for a 'full refurbishment' on January 19Tesco Express in Limehurst Square, Duston, is set to temporarily close for a 'full refurbishment' on January 19
A Tesco spokesman said: “Our Duston Limehurst Square Express store will close from January 19 to allow us to carry out a full refurbishment of the site. We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes in the short term, but look forward to serving customers from our improved store.”

