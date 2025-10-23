Store bids to extend hours to sell alcohol at Northampton shopping centre

A Northampton shop has put in a bid to change the hours it can sell alcohol.

Heron Foods has applied for a new premises licence for its store at Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre on Harborough Road, Northampton.

If approved, the store would be licensed to sell alcohol during its proposed opening hours of 8 am to 9 pm Monday to Saturday, and 8 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

The discount food retailer is currently open from 8 am to 8 pm Thursday to Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays, and 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Wednesday.

Heron Foods at Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre

The public can view the full application by contacting West Northamptonshire Council’s Licensing Team at The Guildhall, St Giles’ Square, Northampton (NN1 1DA).

Representations or objections regarding the application must be made in writing before November 12, 2025, either by post or by calling 0300 126 7000.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.