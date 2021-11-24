Sisters feeling 'proud' after opening new beauty treatment shop in busy Northampton street

A new family-run beauty treatment shop has opened in a busy Northampton street.

Glam Beauty has opened for business in Wellingborough Road at the former Northamptonshire Association For The Blind charity shop, opposite the Co-op store.

The business is owned by sisters Christina, 25, and Elsa Troka, 23, who are originally from Albania but have lived in the UK for years.

Elsa and Christina outside Glam Beauty

The sisters said: "We've tried to open something different in Northampton. We've made the shop more modern and up to date, too.

"We have been working in the beauty industry for nearly six years now and we thought it was time for us to do something on our own, that's why we set up.

"It's getting busy but we want to get the word out about us. We make our treatments personalised. It's never a rush job. We make sure everything is done correctly and professionally.

"We just want to make our customers feel confident and provide them with a memorable experience."

Christina and Elsa

The shop provides a range of services including eye lashes, pedicure, manicure, massages, waxing, facials and more.

When asked what it was like to come to a new country and open a business, the sisters said it has been hard but the beauty industry was always their future.

They said: "Obviously it was not easy when we came here, we didn't speak much English so it was hard. I went to college to learn the trade, did my training and then started working.

"We liked beauty and thought, this is our future.

Glam Beauty logo

"They [family] are proud, I think! The first day was scary because no one knew about us, but we had people coming in and asking what treatments we do. We have glamorous chairs, and everyone noticed them.

"It does make you feel proud, it makes you feel good. Each week is getting busier and busier, so it's good."

For more information, visit their website, Facebook or Instagram. Or call them on 01604 244231.

The shop is open at different times seven days a week.

The interior has been refurbished and modernised