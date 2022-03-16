A new sign has gone up advertising 13 new flats at a popular nightclub and former Chinese restaurant in Northampton town centre.

The sign, which has gone up this week, is advertising yet-to-be-built flats at Sazerac's Bar and the former Imperial restaurant in Castillian Street.

Plans were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in December to convert part of Sazerac's Bar and all of the neighbouring former Imperial restaurant into flats.

The signs have been put up at the former Coleman's Stationery shop

The sign says the flats are up for sale or rent with Winkworths estate agents, based in Wellingborough Road.

Winkworths told this newspaper on Tuesday (March 15) it is still awaiting details from the developer over when building works will begin.

What we already know is, the flats, according to applicant and Sazerac owner Sunny Kooner, will comprise of three one-bed studios, three one-bed flats and seven one-bed flats for two people.

WNC said in December: "The proposed development represents an acceptable land use and would not have a significant adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area."

No extensions to the buildings will be made but the interior will be refurbished, according to the applicant.

Planning papers say: "The proposals largely affect the interior of the building with only minimal changes externally and therefore the impact on the conservation area and listed buildings are vastly reduced.