See preview pictures of the outdoor Northampton Vegan Market happening THIS SUNDAY

An outdoor Vegan Market is coming to Northampton this Sunday, June 20.

The Northampton Vegan Market will take over the Market Square in Northampton town centre for the first time this year from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will feature up to 40 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

The founder of Vegan Market Co, Lewis Beresford, said: “We are so excited to be back in Northampton. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Northampton!”

All products sold have been created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Here's a sneak peak of what you can expect to find at the Northampton vegan market...

