Workers at Sainsbury's in Northampton have been told their jobs are safe for now as the supermarket giant announced plans to close 200 of its cafes.

Up to 2,000 staff are at risk following Tuesday's announcement of losing their jobs.

Sainsbury's says 67 in-store cafes are staying open — including the one in Weedon Road — but are "under review."

It comes as part of a wider shake up to reduce costs and transform its dining, takeaway and home delivery services.

Sainsbury’s plans to open 30 new restaurant hubs in stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group, which owns chains such as Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Carluccio’s, following a successful trial partnership in Birmingham.

It has also proposed 30 Starbucks sites in stores.

A statement from the company said: "Colleagues affected will be prioritised for vacant roles in Sainsbury’s stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business."

The retailer also confirmed closing hot food counters in 34 stores nationwide and plans to 'simplify' bakery operations at 54 sites, although did not specify where changes would be made.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: "Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues.

"But we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.

“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler."

Sainsbury's cut around 3,500 jobs nationally by closing fresh meat and fish counters in November 2020 and another 1,150 roles during a restructure last March.