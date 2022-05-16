REVEALED: When 'iconic' 231-year-old Northampton town centre pub is due to reopen after 'large investment' by brothers

The new owners of a 231-year old pub in Northampton town centre have revealed a rough opening date for the historic boozer.

McManus Pub Company has invested heavily into reopening Shipmans in the Drapery and said it is 'bringing back a slice of history'.

Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, said: “We’re so excited to be reopening the Shipmans. It’s such an iconic pub from the past, we know we won’t disappoint with our new food menu and fabulous range of drinks.

The pub is set to reopen in mid-June

"We look forward to putting the Shipmans back where it belongs, in the heart of Northampton!"

McManus Pub Company has been working on restoring this location after the pub closed back in 2014 but was delayed due to the pandemic in 2020.

The pub, which was built in 1790, is undergoing a 'huge transformation' at the moment and, once finished, will be home to 'luxe leather seating, wooden detailing and mood lighting that marries up with the history of the Barrel Bar'.

Many of the original features such as fireplaces, flagstone flooring, the hanging barrel and wooden bar will remain but there will now also be function rooms on the first floor.

There is also additional renovated bathrooms, a new upstairs kitchen, and a 'fantastic' menu to make this the new destination in the town centre.

A pub spokeswoman said the boozer aims to open in mid-June and will offer a varied 'premium dining menu' for lunch and evening meals.

The spokeswoman said: "The McManus Pub Company has invested heavily into pubs and restaurants across Northamptonshire and Shipmans is no exception.

"They believe Drum Lane deserves attention and investment to make the area more desirable to residents and visitors to the town.

"McManus Pub Company has worked to enhance the experience of Shipmans into a place where people can drink, enjoy a fantastic menu and utilise the new function rooms."

Dave Knibb, a local historian and author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs', said the reopening is 'fantastic news'.

He said: "Shipmans reopening is fantastic news for Northampton.

"So many pubs have closed down over the years, disappearing forever, but for McManus Pubs to regenerate such an iconic pub is scarcely believable.

"Of all the pubs in Northampton town centre, Shipmans has created more happy memories for generations of people than any other, its unique design giving a genuine feeling of history.

“To walk inside was to step back in time and feel what it was like a century earlier, before commercialisation set in. Whether it was a lunchtime drink or part of an evening out, everyone went in Shipmans.

"Its reopening will give a generation of people a chance to revisit and rekindle much loved memories, and of course, a chance to create new ones.