Reopening date revealed for popular pub on busy road in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular pub along a busy road in Northampton is set to reopen this week after a quick refurbishment.
Valiant Pub Company recently bought four “charming” pubs in the town from the well-known McManus Pub Company.
The four pubs include The Lord Byron in Kingsley, The Fox and Hounds in Kingsthorpe, The Golden Horse in Far Cotton, and The Foundrymans Arms in St James.
All of the pubs are open except for The Foundrymans Arms, which has been closed for weeks now while it undergoes a refurbishment.
However, the owners have since confirmed that the popular pubs is set to reopen this Friday (February 2).
From the outside, the pub has been given a new lick of paint, new signage and a very subtle new name ‘The Foundryman Arms’. It is not yet known if this is a blunder or deliberate.
Pub bosses said: “We are very excited. We have a jam packed weekend for you too. We have fabulous artists for Friday including: K & The Wildflowers, Cameron Grace, Daniel Butterworth, Adam Hutchinson and Ruby and The Lost Wallets followed by a live DJ from 10pm. We cannot wait to see you all there with your dance shoes at the ready.”
There will also be an 80s themed fancy dress party ‘non-stop until late’ the following night (Saturday), with the winner receiving a £30 bar tab.
Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, previously said the sale of the pubs was ‘not a decision we have taken lightly’.
He said: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a group of pubs that has been with us for many years. We would like to thank all of our guests that have dined, drank and supported us through the years. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of our teams, past and present, for their hard work and dedication and we wish them all the best for the future."