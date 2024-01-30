Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular pub along a busy road in Northampton is set to reopen this week after a quick refurbishment.

Valiant Pub Company recently bought four “charming” pubs in the town from the well-known McManus Pub Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four pubs include The Lord Byron in Kingsley, The Fox and Hounds in Kingsthorpe, The Golden Horse in Far Cotton, and The Foundrymans Arms in St James.

Here's what the pub looks like following a refurbishment

All of the pubs are open except for The Foundrymans Arms, which has been closed for weeks now while it undergoes a refurbishment.

However, the owners have since confirmed that the popular pubs is set to reopen this Friday (February 2).

From the outside, the pub has been given a new lick of paint, new signage and a very subtle new name ‘The Foundryman Arms’. It is not yet known if this is a blunder or deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub bosses said: “We are very excited. We have a jam packed weekend for you too. We have fabulous artists for Friday including: K & The Wildflowers, Cameron Grace, Daniel Butterworth, Adam Hutchinson and Ruby and The Lost Wallets followed by a live DJ from 10pm. We cannot wait to see you all there with your dance shoes at the ready.”

There will also be an 80s themed fancy dress party ‘non-stop until late’ the following night (Saturday), with the winner receiving a £30 bar tab.

Gary McManus, managing director of McManus Pub Company, previously said the sale of the pubs was ‘not a decision we have taken lightly’.