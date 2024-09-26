Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primark opened the doors to its first British store in 1974.

The shop was located in Babington Lane, Derby and was the brand’s first expansion outside of Ireland.

To mark the 50th anniversary, Primark have shared the prices of some of the items on sale in that first UK shop - but how do they compare to modern day?

Primark is celebrating its 50th anniversary on British high streets. The major retailer opened the doors to its first UK store on this day half a century ago.

While you may have expected it would have been in London or Birmingham or Manchester, the first Primark in Britain was actually in Derby on 26 September 1974. The store opened on Babington Lane in the midland’s city and marked the retailer’s first voyage out of its native Ireland.

The original Primark store in Derby is no longer there, with the retailer now based in the Cathedral Quarter of the city. But what else has changed in the 50 years since it arrived in the UK - and how do the prices compare?

Let’s take a look:

What did Primark’s prices look like 50 years ago?

The retailer opened the doors for its first store in Britain on this day in 1974. Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director for Primark, said: “Over the last 50 years, British high streets and style have changed a lot and Primark has been there every step of the way.

“While we’ve evolved through the decades, our mission of helping people look and feel good for less remains as relevant today as it was then. We’ve paved the way for great quality, affordable fashion for everyone and I’m so grateful for the loyalty our amazing colleagues and customers have shown us. To still be proudly on the high street and growing is testament to them and we’re excited for what the next 50 years brings.”

Primark have also provided us with a brief look at prices for some of the items that were on offer when the store in Derby opened its doors in 1974. Opening offers included* women’s tweed coats for £9.50, printed crepe blouses for 99p and briefs for 25p. Across menswear, V-neck Shetland sweaters were sold for £2.85, poly-cotton shirts for 99p and socks for 23p. Kidswear highlights included slacks for 99p, ‘car coats’ for £1.99 and pinafore dresses for £1.65.

How have Primark’s prices changed in 50 years?

As you can see in the paragraph above, Primark was very much known for its affordable prices even back in 1974. But how do the prices from back then compare to the offerings from today - let’s compare them shall we.

Womenswear

Tweed coat

One of the items on sale when the first Primark store opened in Britan was a women’s tweed coat for £9.50. When adjusted for inflation, the price would be approximately £124 in today’s money.

Primark doesn’t have any tweed coats on its website currently, but it does have a double breasted twill coat available for £28. Which is a bargain compared to the price of that coat from 1974 - albeit it tweed can be a more pricey material than a synthetic option.

Blouses

Shoppers at the Primark store in Derby in 1974 could pick up printed crepe blouses for 99p. When adjusted for inflation this is just shy of £13 in modern money.

On Primark’s website there is a wide range of crepe blouses on sale right now. Prices start from as little as £9 but the average is around the £12 mark - making it very similar to the 1974 price.

Briefs

If you wanted to pick up some briefs from Primark in 1974, it would have set you back 25p (which sounds like quite the bargain). When adjusted for inflation this is around £3.20 in today’s money - still pretty affordable.

Primark is still selling briefs for women and you can pick up a 7 pack for £5 right now on its website. There are plenty of other options.

As you can see from the comparisons, Primark prices have remained relatively steady throughout the 50 years since it first opened a store in the UK. Which is really rather remarkable when you think about it.

Are you surprised at how consistent Primark’s prices have stayed in 50 years? Share your thoughts in the comments below.