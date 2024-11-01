Two UK residents have won £1 million each in November's Premium Bonds draw 🎉

NS&I announced its ‘high value’ winners for November's Premium Bonds draw, creating two new millionaires

Premium Bonds offer a unique chance to win cash prizes from £25 to £1 million each month

Bondholders can enter the draw by investing between £25 and £50,000 in Premium Bonds

Over six million prizes were awarded this month, totalling £463 million in cash

Premium Bonds, backed by the UK government, have been a savings option since 1957

Two UK residents are celebrating their newfound millionaire status following the announcement of November's Premium Bond prize draw winners.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes.

The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble. The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1,000,000 jackpot winner hails from Warwickshire, holding £50,000 in Premium Bonds. The winning bond number, 286CJ469715, was purchased in November 2016 for just £25.

The second millionaire, from Cornwall, had invested £38,000 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 567MN061686, was bought as recently as January this year, valued at £15,000.

While the £1 million jackpot is the star prize, 90 lucky winners received the second prize of £100,000, each holding over £35,000 in Premium Bonds.

Remarkably, one £50,000 prize was awarded to a winner with just £22 in Premium Bonds. In total, NS&I awarded six million prizes this month, totalling £463 million in cash.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

