Popular Turkish bar and restaurant in busy Northampton street reopens following 'high-quality' refurbishment
A popular bar and restaurant in Northampton has reopened to the public following a major refurbishment.
The well-known Tuck In restaurant, in Wellingborough Road, has officially reopened following a three-month internal transformation.
Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, owners Mehmet Tilki and Sarje Nagda said: “We last refurbished it in 2018 so we thought we needed another one.
"There are a lot more restaurants opening in Northampton now so we wanted to be up-to-date and make it bigger, more inviting and expanding our presence.
"It’s looking much better. It’s come along very well. There a lot of new things, it’s a much bigger space. Our capacity has gone from 150 to 200.
"We’ve used real marble and precious stones around the restaurant. The quality is top notch now. It’s a lot more inviting now.
"We’ve taken over the two buildings next to us as well and we’ll be turning the second floor into a Air BnB hotel.”
The restaurant opens from 8am and operates as an all day diner, then transforms into a restaurant and bar at night with shisha and cocktails on offer until the early hours of the morning.
The venue first opened in 2008 as a small cafe and has grown in size and popularity over the past 16 years.
Reflecting on that journey, the owners said: “Looking back, we wouldn’t have thought it would be this popular. It’s grown significantly over the last seven years thanks to a good team. It’s become very big.”
Revealing their secret to success, they said: “Our secret to success is to know the market and be good to your customers.
"We are looking forward to seeing all of our customers again.”
The venue has a 4.4 out of five star rating from 1,081 Google reviews.
One reviewer said: “Always an enjoyable meal at Tuck In. Great service, great food & great atmosphere. Food menu is huge and the cocktails/drinks menu just as big. Definitely worth a visit.”