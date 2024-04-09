Popular Turkish bar and restaurant in busy Northampton street reopens following 'high-quality' refurbishment

“The quality is top notch now”
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 9th Apr 2024, 18:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular bar and restaurant in Northampton has reopened to the public following a major refurbishment.

The well-known Tuck In restaurant, in Wellingborough Road, has officially reopened following a three-month internal transformation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, owners Mehmet Tilki and Sarje Nagda said: “We last refurbished it in 2018 so we thought we needed another one.

Most Popular
Tuck In has reopened following a three month refurbishmentTuck In has reopened following a three month refurbishment
Tuck In has reopened following a three month refurbishment

"There are a lot more restaurants opening in Northampton now so we wanted to be up-to-date and make it bigger, more inviting and expanding our presence.

"It’s looking much better. It’s come along very well. There a lot of new things, it’s a much bigger space. Our capacity has gone from 150 to 200.

"We’ve used real marble and precious stones around the restaurant. The quality is top notch now. It’s a lot more inviting now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve taken over the two buildings next to us as well and we’ll be turning the second floor into a Air BnB hotel.”

The restaurant opens from 8am and operates as an all day diner, then transforms into a restaurant and bar at night with shisha and cocktails on offer until the early hours of the morning.

The venue first opened in 2008 as a small cafe and has grown in size and popularity over the past 16 years.

Reflecting on that journey, the owners said: “Looking back, we wouldn’t have thought it would be this popular. It’s grown significantly over the last seven years thanks to a good team. It’s become very big.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Revealing their secret to success, they said: “Our secret to success is to know the market and be good to your customers.

"We are looking forward to seeing all of our customers again.”

The venue has a 4.4 out of five star rating from 1,081 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “Always an enjoyable meal at Tuck In. Great service, great food & great atmosphere. Food menu is huge and the cocktails/drinks menu just as big. Definitely worth a visit.”

Related topics:Northampton