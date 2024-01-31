Popular sandwich shop in busy Northampton street forced to close after owner goes bankrupt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular sandwich shop and cafe in Northampton town centre appears to have been forced to sadly close down.

The Sandwich Bar, in Gold Street, has been slapped with a notice on its window from the Government’s Insolvency Service.

The notice says the shop has ceased trading. Online records show the owner was declared bankrupt on January 23.

Chronicle and Echo has contacted the owner for comment.

The business posted on its social media in the New Year saying it was looking forward to 2024.

The post reads: “We just want to say a big thank you to every single one who has continued to support us daily in the cafe...this means so much to us as a small business and as a family.

“We hope to continue to serve you good food and to keep those tummies full with yummy cakes and sweet treats.

“Again we thank you all and look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

The family-run Sandwich Bar first opened in Bridge Street in the mid-2010s and later moved to its premises in Gold Street, which lended itself well to eating in.

The cafe, like many other hospitality businesses, was hit hard during the Covid pandemic lockdowns between 2020 and 2022.

Speaking to the Chron and Echo in 2021, the owner said: “I think we have come through the other end. Like with a lot of businesses, there are big debts, but I think we will get there and we are thanking customers for that.”

They added: “For many of our customers, it is a home from home and they like to come in and have a chat.”

The bar, specialising in sandwiches, sweet treats, fry-ups and other hot homely dishes, has a 4.8 out of five star rating from 128 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “I love this place. I literally visit every lunchtime and I'm always greeted by friendly faces. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming the staff are incredibly kind and helpful and always up for a bit of banter.”