Popular pub in Northampton set to host 'Veganuary' market stalls event this weekend
A popular pub in Northampton is set to host a ‘Veganuary’ event this weekend – here’s everything you need to know.
The White Elephant, in Kingsley Park Terrace, is hosting the market stall event inside its premises on Saturday (January 20) from midday until 4pm.
Pub landlady Fran Redmond said: “We are very excited to be hosting a Veganuary Market at The White Elephant. With a fantastic selection of stall-holders covering all manner of crafts, sweet treats, lifestyle products and community info, there really is something for everyone.
"We’ve got some really exciting stalls signed up for it. We just thought it would be a really nice way to shine a light on some local businesses and get some people into the pub who don’t usually come in. There’s no obligation to buy anything but it’s definitely worth coming in to have a look.”
Fran and her partner Joe took over the running of the pub in May and say they have seen a change in demographic under their tenure.
"Since we took over in May, we see a lot more families coming in, more people from the local community are using the pub. That’s really important and I think that’s what pubs used to be, a central community hub. I think it’s nice to build that back up. The pub is a safe place where people can come and try different things. It’s a massive pub and it’s nice to be able to use it for different things. I think we’re offering people different ways to engage with the pub.”
For more information about the event, follow The White Elephant on Facebook.