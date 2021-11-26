A popular Northampton car wash has closed down but is set to reopen in another part of the town.

Cobblers Car Wash, in Duston Mill Lane, closed down in October and its owner Imbi Mallick has blamed the high rents set by the landlord for vacating the land.

Imbi said: "After three years at Duston Mill Lane, it’s time to move on.

Cobblers Car Wash has closed down

"I closed because the rent was too high. The landlord is suffering now because the land is empty.

"Everyone knew us there. People had been coming for three years - we had loyal customers. They are keen to know when I'm reopening at the new site. The whole thing is in the planning application process and waiting on approval."

The site is now up for rent with Fisher German for £25,000 per annum.

Imbi said he plans to open at the ATS car garage site in Kingsthorpe Road if West Northamptonshire Council approves his proposals.

"We're looking forward to moving into the new place at ATS. Lots of people are interested. There isn't a car wash in that area, so people are keen for me to reopen," Imbi added.

The car wash had a 4.7 out of five star rating from 32 Google reviews.