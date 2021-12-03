Popular Indian takeaway set to open new restaurant in busy Northampton street

A popular Indian takeaway is giving its customers 'what they want' and opening a brand new restaurant in a busy Northampton street.

The team at Araminta's takeaway in Yardley Hastings is set to open a restaurant at the current Cumin curry house in Wellingborough Road in January.

Araminta's new manager, 21-year-old Shohid Islam, said the move is all about meeting customer demands.

Araminta's shop front

He said: "We're very excited to start this new opportunity - customers have been requesting this for a long time.

"The business is currently thriving at the moment so to keep up to the demand, the best way was to open a restaurant.

"We're continuing the journey back to Northampton. 95 percent of our customers are in Northampton so we thought to move closer to them.

"We're completely refurbishing the current Cumin restaurant."

The curry house serves authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine

The family-run Araminta's has been in business since 1999 and was previously located in Wootton until 2019 when it re-located to Yardley Hastings.

It specialises in Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine and is 'different form the norm' as it offers 'authentic style dishes which are very popular'. It also has a 4.3 out of five star rating from 106 Google Reviews.

Shohid added: "We want to thank all of our customers and friends who have supported us over last two decades, we look forward to seeing them in January and also our new customers who will be joining us on this journey."

The business' Yardley Hastings takeaway service will continue as normal.

Araminta's will replace the Cumin curry house in Wellingborough Road