Popular bar to reopen and serve food in Northampton's Bridge Street after temporary closure

The owner of popular Northampton town centre cocktail bars has revealed his ‘city vibes’ vision and reopening date for one of his sites which is currently being refurbished.

Dean Ventris, co owner of Bridge 26 in Bridge Street and Velvet Room Bar in St Giles Street, has explained why the former has temporarily closed and what customers can expect once it reopens following a revamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar boss said: “We are currently implementing a brand-new concept idea at Bridge 26.

The owners are introducing new food offerings at the site including 'bar and bites', which has proved successful at sister site The Velvet Room

“Our doors closed on March 5 to carry out various works to the interior and exterior of the venue including refurbishing and re-fitting our unused kitchen space and making it fully functional once again.

"With our current medium-term success at our sister premises, Velvet Room, we have now decided to implement a new ‘bar and bites’ concept to Bridge 26, serving up small plate dishes including freshly made smash burgers and loaded fries, ideal for medium to larger group bookings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean said he is also set to introduce ‘lively’ ‘party bottomless brunches’, with DJs and musicians performing throughout the daytime during the Saturday Brunch.

He said: "As huge fans of the city vibe and fun concepts around the country our mission is to create similar experiences here in Northampton and bring a fresh approach to Bridge Street.

Bridge 26 in Bridge Street is set to reopen at the end of this month following a revamp

"Expect a lively, exciting and, most importantly, safe environment with a quality food and beverage offering, fun cocktail theatrics and, of course, our team of friendly knowledgeable staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our new seating arrangements will boast catering for groups of up 25 people perfect for larger party celebrations.

"Online bookings are preferred and recommended, but walk-ins will also be welcome subject to availability.