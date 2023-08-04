A new fast food restaurant in Northampton has announced it will be giving away free chicken sandwiches to newly qualified drivers – and their passengers.

Popeyes opened in Sixfields on July 17 and the first three customers – who were also rewarded with free chicken – arrived 14 hours ahead of the grand opening.

Now the Louisiana chicken specialists will offer free chicken sandwiches and exclusive drive thru merchandise to drivers who passed their practical driving test in July or August. Passengers will also receive a free Chicken Sandwich. The giveaway will run for the whole month of August.