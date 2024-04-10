Plans unveiled to convert vacant warehouse in Northampton into huge football centre 'for all ages'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been unveiled to convert a vacant warehouse in Northampton into a huge football centre ‘for all ages’.

Proposals have been submitted to transform a disused warehouse in Kingsfield Business Park, Gladstone Road, into a ‘Soccer Shack’.

The site would comprise of three ‘not full size’ 3G football pitches, changing rooms, a cafe and multi-use areas, and would host children’s parties, according to plans.

This warehouse in Gladstone Road could be turned into a 'Soccer Shack'

Soccer Shack Ltd owner, Lee Haines, said: “The property is currently vacant, previously used by Principal Mailing Solutions as a printing and mail distribution warehouse.

"The proposals will provide a leisure use to the local community. There are several other buildings in the near vicinity that have had change of use to leisure use including several gyms, martial arts, theatre school and Laserzone.”

He added: “There is good vehicular access and ample off-road parking. There would be no impact on surrounding premises and limited additional vehicle movement. The proposed change of use will provide additional leisure use for a wide sector of the community.”

A West Northants Council (WNC) recreation and leisure officer supported the application, saying ‘the facility would give all year round opportunity for groups of all ages to play football, walking football and participate in other sports and activities’.

Plans show how the inside could be formatted

The WNC spokesman said: “The council’s emerging playing pitch strategy does highlight a need for more artificial 3G pitches within Northampton. Although the proposed pitches are not full size this proposal is a step in improving the quantity of pitches in the area.”

A target decision date has been set by WNC for April 19.

