Plans unveiled to convert former Ask Italian restaurant in Northampton into bar

Plans have been unveiled to convert the former Ask Italian restaurant in Northampton into a bar.

The proposals have been submitted by a Mrs Poupinel to West Northamptonshire Council for approval.

Planning papers say the company would serve both food and drink, and use the outside area in St Giles' Square to accommodate 13 tables, nine folding picnic bench sets, and umbrellas.

Mr Grants building in St Giles' Square was formerly an Ask Italian

'Minor refurbishments' would be made to the inside of the three-storey, Grade II listed building, according to the documents.

The establishment's opening times would be between 9am to 12am every day of the week.

Mrs Poupinel said in the planning papers: "The proposed minor works will rejuvenate the building as a whole, making better use of the existing space and enhancing the current facilities that are on offer.

"Consequently, the proposed development will benefit the local community whilst also securing the building’s preservation as an historical asset for the long-term future use."

In the planning papers, Mrs Poupinel described her current drinks company Vins and Bieres as 'a cellar, a bar, but above all a place of exchanges, experiences and meetings. The ideal place to share good times around good products. People come here to have a drink and enjoy your favorite drinks on the spot and or take away.'

