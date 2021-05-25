Plans submitted to build warehouses in busy Northampton industrial estate

Plans have been submitted to build two new warehouse units, offices and a car park in a busy Northampton industrial estate.

The proposals, submitted by Birmingham-based Trebor Developments LLP, have targeted disused space on Crow Lane Industrial Estate for the development.

According to planning papers, the first warehouse would be 69 metres long and 118 metres wide, accommodating 20 parking spaces for lorries.

This is what the site could look like

The second warehouse would be 50 metres in length and 105 metres wide, providing 13 parking spots for lorries.

The development would cover a total of 3.3 hectares of land, be accessible by Crow Lane 24/7 and built to a 'Very Good' BREEAM rating, according to planning papers.

Planning papers say: "It is considered that the proposed development is fully compliant with the development plan. As demonstrated by the technical information submitted in support of the application, there are no adverse impacts which would justify the withholding of planning permission."

The planning papers also mention the excellent transport links the site has - with junction 15 of the M1 just seven minutes away - and that construction work would offer employment in the area.

The site used to be the home of L&H Polymers before it closed down in the early 2000s.

L&H Polymers produced polymer and rubber-based products between 1956 and 2009.

Following the closure of the factory, the buildings on the site remained vacant for some time before being demolished in 2012.