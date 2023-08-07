PICTURES: Take a look inside this stylish new barber shop recently opened in a busy Northampton street

“This transformation is something unique, organic and tailored for the people.”

Take a look inside this stylish new barber shop which recently opened in a busy Northampton street.

The Neighbourhood Barber Shop opened on Tuesday (August 2) at 327 Wellingborough Road, where the former McMahon and Co hairdressers were based.

George Carroll, aged 26, says he is “thrilled” to open the shop alongside his brother Joe Carroll, aged 25, and co-owner Joey Welham, aged 31.

George, who has been working as a barber in the town for many years, said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new shop, The Neighbourhood Barbershop. We’re all excited to begin this new chapter.

“It means a lot to us lads to open and create a social environment for our clients that is modern, unique and welcoming whilst also reflecting our own individual characters within the shops design.”

The team recorded a stylish time-lapse video of the shop’s transformation over just two weeks, which can be viewed here.

George said: “After months of planning and research we turned this place into The Neighbourhood Barbershop in just two weeks.

"Huge shout out to our amazing friends and family who jumped in with us, bringing their energy and creativity to make it happen by the deadline.

"Thanks to all of you for the hard work and awesome vibes during those two intense weeks. And shout out to us for the hard work and camaraderie we carry as a team.

“This transformation is something unique, organic and tailored for the people.”

George went on to thank his current clients for their continued support

He added: "We want to express our gratitude for your continued support and loyalty. It means the world to us as we embark on this new journey.

“We look forward to seeing you here and you can now book an appointment on Instagram or Facebook @nbhd.nn.”

Take a look through our gallery at the shop’s opening event on Sunday (August 6).

