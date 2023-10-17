PICTURES: Take a look inside this brand new steakhouse opening on a busy street in Northampton this week

“It’s been a lot of hard work to get it to where it is now.”

Take a look inside this brand-new ‘high-quality’ steakhouse opening on a busy street in Northampton this week.

Dahab, a halal steakhouse, is set to open later this week at 159 Wellingborough Road. The establishment aims to fill a gap in the local dining scene by providing halal steaks and a range of other dishes.

The owners of Dahab, Salek Ahmed, aged 35, who runs the site alongside friends Juhel Shahid and Abdul Samad, explained the inspiration behind the venture.

Salek said: "Northampton doesn't have a halal steakhouse, so we're trying to bring that to the town, opening the market up. A lot of people with halal dietary requirements have had to travel out of town for this kind of meal.

"As a Muslim we can’t just pop into a Miller and Carter and grab a steak because it doesn’t align with our dietary requirements.

"Dahab is a family-friendly environment where people can come and enjoy a good meal, and they don’t have to travel so far for it.”

The restaurant's transformation began when they took over the building in December 2022. After months of hard work, Dahab is now ready to open its doors at 5pm on Thursday (October 19).

Salek said: “It’s been a lot of hard work to get it to where it is now, the transformation, but it’s done now and we’re ready to open.”

The inside of the restaurant has been transformed into a smart and luxurious space. Dahab's menu is diverse, featuring steaks, burgers, seafood, wings, ribs, chops, and even vegan options. The restaurant takes pride in offering ‘quality dining at an affordable price’.

Click through our gallery to see inside the new restaurant.

1 . Dahab Take a look inside this new halal steakhouse in Wellingborough Road Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Dahab Take a look inside this new halal steakhouse in Wellingborough Road Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Dahab Take a look inside this new halal steakhouse in Wellingborough Road Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Dahab Take a look inside this new halal steakhouse in Wellingborough Road Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales