PICTURES: Take a look inside new rare plant shop 'Not Another Jungle' in Northampton town centre

Take a look inside new rare plant shop ‘Not Another Jungle’ which opened this weekend (Saturday, April 23) in Northampton town centre.

Thirty-two-year-old Tony Le-Britton opened his new shop in George Row over the weekend, and Chronicle and Echo’s photographer Kirsty Edmonds was there to take a wide range of pictures.

Tony said on his Instagram page: “The opening day was unbelievable. People travelled from all over the UK and different parts of the world to visit.

"It’s definitely made me feel really confident that it’s going to be a huge success.

“I’m so happy how things turned out. It’s been a long journey with a lot of bumps along the way to get this finished.

"It all feels rather surreal but pretty magical and all of the long days and nights are now worthwhile.

"I’ll hopefully see lots of you here over the coming weeks.”

The site was formerly office space but, after months of renovation, Tony has transformed it into a beautiful space full of greenery and life where people can enjoy spending time while buying and learning about rare plants.

Tony added: “It combines all of your favourite house plants, alongside some very rare and unusual plants, to create the ultimate plant destination with an emphasis on care and sharing knowledge so you leave with the right plant for your space.

"Thanks from the bottom of my heart for your support along the way. It’s truly amazing and I hope I have made you all proud.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “It’s fantastic to welcome another high-end independent retailer to our town centre.

"Not Another Jungle promises to be a welcome addition to Northampton, giving green-fingered gardeners the chance to indulge their passion with a stunning selection of rare plants.

"The shop’s arrival is a huge vote of confidence in high street retail, with an internet-based business expanding into bricks and mortar.”

For more information, visit @NotAnotherJungle on Instagram.

1. Not Another Jungle Not Another Jungle is a new plant shop opened by Tony Le Britton in George Row Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

