PICTURES: Take a look at this 'transformed' Northampton pub garden following a £150k refurbishment

“I couldn’t be happier.”

Take a look at this ‘transformed’ pub garden in Northampton following a £150k refurbishment.

The Hart in Duston has had a stylish makeover following large investment from its owners Greene King.

The pub’s landlady, Miranda Clare, says she ‘couldn’t be happier’ with how its turned out.

She said: “I couldn’t be happier. It was a bit rundown, dirty but now we’ve got a new covered area, there’s lighting, heaters, a children’s play area. It’s really good.”

Miranda took over the running of The Hart in March as part of a franchise deal with Greene King.

When asked to describe the pub in one word, Miranda said: “Transformed.”

She went on to say that there is a new food menu offering which includes specials, lamb shanks, fish cakes, risottos, flat breads and pizza.

There are also quiz nights, disco bingo, lunch time jazz sessions, doggy brunches and many more events at the family friendly pub.

Miranda has also been running The Squirrels in Duston since July 2022 as part of a Greene King franchise deal.

Asked how running two pubs in the same village is going, Miranda said she’s proud at what she’s achieved so far.

She said: “I’m good at running a good pub, that is what I do. I have only ever run them for the communities I live in. It’s a great village, Duston is huge area that needs really good pubs. Not everybody wants to drive into town, so to have multiple good pubs is great. I’m proud of what we have and can achieve.”

Asked to describe how The Squirrels is doing in one word, Miranda said: “Booming.”

