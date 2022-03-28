PICTURES: Here are eight adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are eight adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people in the county have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire (AIN)' and 'puppies for sale'.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the AIN to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs, which are currently being looked after at the charity’s kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave with four weeks free insurance, a session a dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

1. Boo Annie said: "Boo is a five year old cross, very intelligent, and once bonded he will be your friend forever. He knows basic commands. Would need a careful introduction with other dogs but once done he is fine."

2. Ollie Annie said: "Ollie is a three year old spaniel x collie who is cat and dog friendly, very intelligent and knows commands. He bonds very quickly and will do anything for the person he loves."

3. Bailey Annie said: "Bailey is a 10 year old shih tzu and is a joy! He walks perfect on the lead almost struts when he walks. He is a quiet boy and is dog and cat friendly. He's not a problem when groomed. He is also neutered, micro chipped and had a dental."

4. Chang Annie said: "Chang came to us from a pound but she had previously been rescued from the Chinese dog meat trade. She's a sweet, shy and nervous girl and takes time to adjust to you. She's super dog friendly. She looks bigger than she is in this picture - she's only Frenchie sized."