PICTURES: 'Exciting' new rock climbing centre OPENS at Northampton shopping centre

The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group, which has a base in Far Cotton, opened its second bouldering space in the town at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The site is at the former Wilko store into the new ‘Clip and Climb’ and opened on Saturday (February 8).

The new facility features 850m² of bouldering space, a 25m-long wall, a dedicated training area, and themed kids' zones, making it ideal for climbers of all levels.

Experienced climbers will also benefit from the vast bouldering centre, which includes a range of differently angled walls, an array of colour-coded problems, and modern climbing holds.

Simon Ager from Pinnacle said: “We are thrilled that after 14 years of providing amazing climbing facilities in Northampton, we can continue to grow with the sport and increase our offering of high-quality climbing facilities for the town.

"Whether you're a future GB athlete or someone looking for a fun, exhilarating, full-body workout, we're ready to help.

“Come explore everything we have to offer and start your climbing journey today, no matter your age or ability. Let’s make some memories!”

Kevin Legg, centre manager at the shopping centre, said: “Having The Pinnacle Climbing Centre Group expand into Weston Favell Shopping Centre is exciting, not just for us but for the local community.

“This is a big change to the current mix of retailers and will bring footfall to the centre, along with a new clientele of both new and existing climbers alike.”

The former Wilko unit, which has been empty since October 2023, when the national homeware brand went into administration and closed all its stores.

