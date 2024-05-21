Iceland Foods has officially opened the brand-new The Food Warehouse store in St Peter’s Way Retail Park on Tuesday morning (May 21), creating 11 jobs.

Stuard Watts, area manager at Northampton The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Northampton shoppers to our brand new The Food Warehouse store. Everyone was so excited for the grand opening – people were even in the queue from 11pm the night before. If you haven’t been down yet, make sure to check out our brand-new store and get your hands on some unmissable bargains.”

Kristian Barrett, Group Retail Director at Iceland Foods, added: “We’re thrilled to have opened our new Northampton store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Iceland’s Northampton store gave away £1,000 worth of store vouchers to the first 100 customers in the queue.

Alongside this, every customer who joined the queue before 7.45am received a free raffle ticket, which saw two winners take home a NutriPro Blender, two more receive a Tower Air Fryer and an additional three customers win a JML hamper.

Three other lucky shoppers also won the chance to take part in a 90 second supermarket sweep-style trolley dash around the entire empty store, filling their trolleys for free.

The new The Food Warehouse store in Northampton will offer multi-buy offers, like three for £3, three for £5 and three for £10 deals, alongside exclusive The Food Warehouse ranges such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Fridays and more. Customers can find further Iceland offers such as these on the Iceland Bonus Card App.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am - 9pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Local residents interested in applying for a role at the new Northampton store should visit www.icelandcareers.co.uk.

Take a look around the new Northampton supermarket with the pictures below.

1 . The Food Warehouse The new supermarket opened in St Peter's Way Retail Park today (Tuesday, May 21) Photo: Will Johnston Photography Photo Sales

2 . The Food Warehouse Store manager Luke Spendlove, centre, with Alex Glyn (head of stores), Andy Street (refit manager), Stuart Watts (area manager) and Ricky Hill (sales director) Photo: Will Johnston Photography Photo Sales

3 . The Food Warehouse The new supermarket opened in St Peter's Way Retail Park today (Tuesday, May 21) Photo: Will Johnston Photography Photo Sales

4 . The Food Warehouse Store Manager Luke Spendlove Photo: Will Johnston Photography Photo Sales