Owners reveal opening date and inspiration for new flagship French wine and beer shop in Northampton

A new flagship French wine and beer shop is set to open in Northampton next month making it the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Vins and Bieres will open at Mr Grants House - the former Ask Italian restaurant - in St Giles Square on Monday, January 10.

Harriet Poupinel, originally from Northampton, and her French husband Florian have returned to the town to open the store after living together for years in Bordeaux, France.

Florian and Harriet will open the UK's first ever V and B in Northampton in January

Twenty-nine-year-old Harriet said: "V and B is a pretty big deal in France and there's no better place to start it than in Northampton.

"For us this isn't just a flagship, it's an opportunity to move back home to Northampton, and to bring an amazing concept with us.

"Until last year, we were living back in France where Florian had spent eight years working for V and B.

"We both loved the concept and the whole dynamic of the group, so when we were offered the opportunity to launch it in the UK, we jumped at the chance.

V and B will open at Mr Grants House in St Giles Square, home to the former Ask Italian restaurant

"It's all going to plan. It's been in the pipeline for a good couple of years."

The business is a mix between a shop, bar and charcuterie which offers hundreds of products including hundreds of different wines, beers, spirits, a range of cold meats and cheeses to be enjoyed in store or taken home.

The upstairs of the building will also be used as a space for 'masterclasses', tasting sessions and live music, while the front terrace will offer outside hospitality.

Harriet said: "The upstairs is going to be a space for learning and discovering.

The business is a mix between a bar, shop and charcuterie

"Wine makers from France will come over and teach people about different drinks and allow them to discover new things. We also have a history of gin night on January 15.

"We're really excited to bring this to the town. The idea is to help people discover what they like and why they like it. We want people to not to be overwhelmed by the wine and beer world.

"It's all about bringing people together. It's an experience and a combination of retail and hospitality."

On moving back to Northampton, Harriet said: "The company gave us free choice to set up wherever we wanted so we chose Northampton. It's where I'm from, born and bred, we know the town, our family and friends are here, and it's a place we believe in.

"There's something so familiar about Northampton, I couldn't be happier to be back. It's pretty special to invest in your hometown.

"It will be a good spot for people before the theatre and afterwards, and also while they are shopping.

"Everyone is welcome - it was a mixture of people in France from students to families. The products we have are really accessible to everyone.

"It will have a Northampton soul, with a touch of French charm."

There are more than 250 V and B branches already across the whole of France, with five currently in Paris alone.