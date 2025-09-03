Owner speaks out after popular restaurant in busy Northampton road CLOSES down after eight years in business.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Thai restaurant in Wellingborough Road, which had been open for eight years, has closed down this summer.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said: “Due to economic reasons the Royal Thai Northampton has now closed down ….. we would like to say a big thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking with the Chronicle and Echo, owner Joom added: “The landlord asked me to pay more money. I can't do it because the economy is going down and we don't earn much money anyway. And then he asked me to put the rent up and then we can't do it.”

Royal Thai in Wellingborough Road closes after eight years

She continued: “Yeah, it’s not a good area anyway. Not good for me. Yeah, to start with, and after that, not good. After the war, from Europe, many, many people, homeless, come to the back door and sleep in there, get the bed in behind my restaurant, everything. No one cared.”

To her customers, Joom said: “I want to say I apologise for my old customers. When I closed, so many customers, I hear from them, from friends and from other customers. We are still open in Stony Stratford.”

One reviewer said: “Food was outstanding! I am a very harsh critic usually but this place is very authentic and traditional Thai place for food. Me & the missus had a lovely experience and the food quality was exceptional and this coming from a chef that has worked at rosette standards and alongside Michelin star chefs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “This was my first visit and I wish I had visited sooner! The service is friendly, helpful and extremely welcoming. They made us feel very welcome for a birthday visit.”

Royal Thai had earned a 4.2-star rating from over 250 Google reviews since 2017.

Royal Thai in Stony Stratford’s high street has been serving customers for the past 15 years and holds a 4.4-star rating from over 227 Google reviews.

Joom has also taken over a pub in Grafton Regis, where she is now running a mix of Thai and traditional English dishes.

Anyone interested in taking over the former Royal Thai building in Northampton should call 07957636878