Owner of highly-rated 'little gem' Sicilian-inspired cafe in Northampton town centre celebrates first year in business

The owner of a highly-rated "little gem" cafe in Northampton town centre has spoken about his 'adventure' in his first year of business – and all of

Orlando Lupsia, a passionate chef with a deep love for Sicilian culture and cuisine, opened Il Giardino coffee shop in Mercer’s Row last autumn.

He and his wife Claudia, who also own the popular La Pazienza on Wellingborough Road, have transformed an empty unit into a vibrant, Sicilian-inspired coffee shop.

Celebrating a year in business, Orlando said: “It’s been an adventure. It’s been really good. We’re still building our customer base and getting new customers every week.

Orlando and Claudia Lupsia outside Il Giardino in Mercer's Row

"It’s a different type of food from what we offer at the restaurant. It’s more like street food—quick bites that pair well with premium Italian coffee. We still make everything in-house, using high-quality Italian products.”

He continued: “We’re doing something different. Once new customers come in and taste our food and coffee, they love it. The meatballs and homemade pesto are customer favourites. The reviews speak for themselves.”

Indeed, they do. The cafe boasts a 4.8-star rating on Google from nearly 100 reviews.

One customer wrote: “A truly Sicilian-style experience with great food, an excellent selection of coffees and other light drinks. I have fallen in love with this little piece of delightful heaven away from the hustle and bustle of the town.”

Reviewers have described the cafe as 'authentically Italian,' 'a hidden gem,' and 'a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of the town.

Another added: “This place is so authentically Italian, it’s really beautiful and worth a visit. The food and coffee are of such a high standard, and we really enjoyed it. The staff are super friendly and welcoming. We will definitely be coming back.”

Another commented: “A small, authentic Sicilian caffè. Fabulous food, lovely people, and a true Italian feel to it. A little gem.”

Asked how he runs two successful businesses in the town and what motivates him to maintain those standards, Orlando said he wants to provide people with ‘unique experiences’.

He said: “I have a passion for coffee. I drink six or seven cups a day! I’m excited about what I do and want people to taste and experience homemade food. At Giardino, we make everything in front of you. It’s very important.

“In Italy, you see food made fresh in front of you. Why shouldn’t we bring that freshness here? That’s where the idea started. I love having coffee with my family and seeing things made fresh in front of me. I grew up like that. It’s an experience. Just put the passion into it! People should have these experiences.”

Orlando has been sharing this passion for years at La Pazienza, which has a 4.75 out of five star rating on Google reviews, and promises to continue it at Il Giardino.

Looking ahead, Orlando said: “In the next year, I’m always hoping to improve. If you haven’t already, come and try our experience—it’s an experience!”

Like many small business owners, he encourages residents to continue supporting local shops. Orlando said: “By supporting local businesses, we keep money in the town, which helps keep independents like us here.”