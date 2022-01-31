An opening date has been revealed for a new 'high-quality, budget' supermarket on the edge of Northampton.

The new Aldi store in Sywell Road, Overstone Leys will open on Thursday, February 17 at 8am.

Its opening hours will be from 8am – 10pm between Monday and Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sundays.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘specially selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘food to go’ section, according to a spokeswoman.

Aldi’s well-known 'special buys' will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering 'extraordinary value' on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

The supermarket will be run by store manager Leah, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the community.

Leah and her team will be joined by Team GB bronze medalist Sarah Jones to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon.

Leah said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Overstone Leys. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sarah Jones join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Hockey star Sarah Jones said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Overstone Leys to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

Just next to the store is a new, under-construction housing development which will consist of 700 new homes, the first of which could be ready by summer 2022.