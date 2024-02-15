Opening date revealed for 'exciting' new smashed beef burger franchise in busy Northampton street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An opening date has been revealed for an ‘exciting’ new smashed beef burger franchise in a busy Northampton street.

You Want Beef? is opening a new outlet at a former cafe in Wellingborough Road, near to Lutterworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burger bar has revealed it will be opening tomorrow (Friday, February 16) at 3pm – and there’s half price discounts for customers.

You Want Beef? is opening on Friday (February 16) at 3pm

A franchise spokesman said: “Northampton, it’s almost here! Less than 24 hours until the grand opening of Northampton You Want Beef?

"Join us tomorrow for 50 per cent off classic burgers, mini beef burgers, and our epic beef-up fries. Get ready for a beefy weekend.”

The store is set to open from 3pm until 11pm.

According to its website, You Want Beef is an ‘exciting new franchise with great value, and its a unique and independent quick-service brand and are Halal approved’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “You Want Beef will be an every growing franchise and brand name that everyone will know for the best Smash Burgers and Loaded fries in the market! We launched in October 2021 and are expanding within the UK.”

The growing outlet already has sites in Birmingham, Luton, Sheffield, Stoke and Aylesbury with more opening soon in Milton Keynes, Coventry Bedford and Derby.

The nearest site to Northampton currently is Luton, which has a 4 star out of five rating from 349 Google reviews.

One reviewer said: “Everything was exceptional. The quality of the beef patty was amazing. It just oozed quality. They are running so efficiently, like they’ve been there for over 10 years.”

Some of the top pick off their menu includes:

Mexican Nachos: Loaded with fried chicken pieces and smashed Angus Beef, drizzled with homemade chilli sauce, melted cheese, and garnished with fresh spring onions and jalapenos.

No Bull Burger: A fresh vegetarian patty in a brioche bun, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and homemade sauce.

Chicken Strip Burger: Two tender fried chicken strips in a brioche bun with fresh lettuce and mayonnaise. Price: £3.95.

The Clucker Stack: Three succulent fried chicken breasts topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, gherkins, and homemade special sauce on a brioche bun. Price: £8.49.

It’s Clucking Nice: Succulent fried chicken breast topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, gherkins, hash browns, pineapple, BBQ sauce, and homemade special sauce on a brioche bun. Price: £6.49.

The Fiery Clucker: Spicy fried chicken breast topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, gherkins, jalapenos, tortilla chips, salsa, and our homemade special sauce on a brioche bun. Price: £5.95.

The Big Bull: Smashed Angus beef patties topped with a fried egg, hash browns, onion rings, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled red onions, gherkins, and special homemade sauce on a brioche bun. Price: £11.95.

The Bull Stack: Six smashed Angus beef patties topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled red onions, gherkins, turkey rasher, and homemade sauce on a brioche bun. Price: £14.95.

Raging Smoked Bull: Two Smashed Angus Beef Patties topped with Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, Gherkins, Turkey Rasher, BBQ Sauce, and special Homemade Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Price: £6.49.

The You Want Beef Special: Fried Chicken Breast between Two Smashed Beef Patties topped with Melted American Cheese, House Salad, and special Homemade Sauce. Price: £8.95.