Opening date for new Nando's in busy part of Northampton finally revealed

The new Nando's in Sixfields is set to open on Wednesday (October 23)

An opening date has finally been confirmed for a new Nando’s restaurant in a busy part of Northampton.

In May, Nando’s confirmed plans to open at the former Chiquito’s site in Sixfields, making it the second Peri-Peri spot in the town.

After nine months of refurbishment works, it has now been revealed that the new restaurant will open this Wednesday (October 23).

A Nando’s spokeswoman said: “We’re excited to be bringing our PERi-PERi and good vibes to Sixfields! We’ll be firing up the grills and opening the doors to our new customers on Wednesday.”

The restaurant will feature Nando’s signature vibrant and eclectic aesthetic, with bold colours, African artwork, and rustic natural materials.

The brand is known for its flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken, marinated in a sauce made from African Bird's Eye Chili and a blend of herbs and spices.

Many Chronicle and Echo readers have expressed their excitement for the opening. One reader said: “Love a Nando’s!”

However, some are less excited. Tony Clarke previously said: “Please don't bother, we can all cope without this hot news.”

Nando’s is renting the site on a long-term lease at £112,500 per year. Additionally, the land it occupies is up for sale for £3.65 million. A 10,685 sq ft parcel of land in Sixfields – which includes Wagamama, the former Chiquito restaurant, and an 87-space car park – is being marketed by Savills estate agents.

In recent years, Sixfields Leisure Park has transformed significantly with the addition of several new businesses. Notably, Wagamama opened its first Northampton restaurant in October 2023, bringing 70 new jobs, and Five Guys made its debut in November 2021 at the former Frankie and Benny's site.

Sadly, TGI Fridays at Sixfields permanently closed this month after 30 years of operation. It remains to be seen what that unit will be transformed into.