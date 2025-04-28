‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to run well-known Northampton pub as landlady bids heartfelt goodbye

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to run a well-known pub in Northampton has become available as the landlady has bid a heartfelt goodbye.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landlady at the Sevens pub, in St James, has bid a heartfelt goodbye after six years at the venue.

Landlady Dani said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this letter to you all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As some of you are aware, the Sevens has been under new management since Monday, 7th April.

The Sevens pub in St James, now available to rent after the landlady bids farewell to customers.

“This has not been easy for myself or my family, as you know the pub was like one big family that I put my whole heart into. However, all good things sometimes come to an end, and change can be for the good.

“In the last six years, we have been through so much as a pub – all the laughter and all the tears – it has definitely been a ride!

“We have met people who will be friends forever, and I cannot thank you all enough for all the support you showed over the years and for being the best customers anyone could have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank my staff for being with us through it all – you will always be part of my family – and also friends who are not staff but had to be on some days.

“Most of all, I need to thank my husband and children for all the sacrifices you made to let me make the pub a success. I would like to think we definitely did achieve something great over the years.

“Now it's time for a new adventure after some much-needed family time. Again, a big thank you to you all. Love always, Dani.”

The brewery which owns the pub, Stonegate, has now put the site up for rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonegate’s regional manager said: “This is the opportunity of a lifetime, to bring your dreams to life – this is the first time this pub has been available in six years. A true gem and an amazing opportunity.”

The ideal operator was described as someone "who can embed themselves into the sports culture of the pub and local area, preferably with knowledge of Saints and Cobblers”.

A Stonegate spokesman said: “[We’re looking for] an entrepreneur who can bring the pub experience to life for both locals and international visitors to sporting occasions, tailoring the drinks and experience to those international tournaments when the Saints go marching in!”

The spokesman added: “This is a wonderful sports-centric pub in the heart of Northampton. On the doorstep of Franklin’s Gardens, this rugby-mad pub will suit a sports enthusiast. The reigning Premiership champions often visit the pub and carried on the 2024 celebrations here. Preferably someone who can handle huge matchdays and is used to high volume. A wonderful pub that's also a stone's throw from the 'Cobblers'. We have pool and darts areas, as well as regular entertainment.”

According to the advert, the pub is forecast to generate an annual turnover of £806,000. Estimated annual earnings are £161,200.