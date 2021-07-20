The shop will close early for the rest of the week.

A busy convenience store in a Northampton neighbourhood will close early for three days this week.

The Co-op in Main Road, Old Duston will close at 2.30pm on Wednesday (July 21), Thursday (July 22) and Friday (July 23).

Instead of operating on opening hours of 7am until 10pm, the store will open from 7am until 2.30pm for the three days.

The partial closure is due to recruitment, which means colleagues are currently shared with another nearby store.

A spokesman for Co-op said: “Our Old Duston store will close earlier than usual on three days this week.

"We are currently recruiting for additional colleagues in the area to serve the community and the temporary change enables colleagues to be shared with another store nearby.

"We have informed the community in advance, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”