Oasis fans will face a real challenge to get tickets.

Huge demand expected for the 2025 tour date shows.

Uswitch have issued advice for fans to avoid WiFi woes when tickets go on sale.

Millions of people around the UK and Ireland will be entering the battle royale online melee that will be the rush for tickets to the Oasis reunion this weekend. But with the odds so firmly stacked against you, fans will not want to have any to deal with WiFi issues when entering the fray this weekend.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are reuniting for a run of stadium shows in July and August next year. It will be their first shows in nearly 16 years, after the acrimonious split in 2009, and includes stops in Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Oasis fans who are still waiting to receive the confirmation email after signing up for the pre-sale ballot are being urged to remain patient. The pre-sale will take place around 24 hours before the general sale starts at 9am on Saturday, 31 August.

But how can you avoid any WiFi issues when trying to buy Oasis tickets? Uswitch's broadband expert Max Beckett has shared his advice on making sure your internet is Supersonic. Here’s the full list of tips:

Perfect placement

Uswitch warns that where you place your router can have a big impact on the speed and reliability of your internet. And this could make all the difference when it comes to securing a ticket for a highly anticipated show like the Oasis reunion.

Routers are best placed in the centre of the home, on a flat surface and off the ground, as this way you can make the most of its Wi-Fi signal all around the home. Avoid storing them in enclosed spaces such as cupboards, and make sure they aren’t obstructed by large items such as TVs or bookshelves.

Disconnect all unnecessary devices

Having multiple devices connected to the internet will put pressure on your broadband connection, Uswitch warns, and may mean you’ll see those tickets Slide Away. If you have other devices such as TVs, tablets and smart speakers that can connect to the internet, disable their Wi-Fi settings before 9am so that they don’t passively use up your bandwidth.

Make sure to have a backup

In case you do run into any issues on the day, it’s always good to have a backup - such as your mobile device which can bypass your home Wi-Fi and use mobile data. Sometimes ticket sellers can mistakenly flag an IP address as a bot, so having your phone charged and ready to go will prevent any disappointment.

Check your speed ahead of time

To get on the front foot ahead of the sale, try running a broadband speed test. If your speed is slow, try restarting your router or get in touch with your provider if something seems off. And if it’s not easily fixed, consider going to a friend’s home to use their connection.

Use a wired connection: If you’re using a desktop computer, try plugging your computer directly into your router with an ethernet cable for the quickest and most stable connection. This reduces the chances of lags or signal outages, so you won’t need to watch your Oasis reunion dreams Fade Away…

Be wary of scammers

High-profile ticketed events are a prime time for scammers to act. If you don’t manage to get your hands on tickets on Saturday, be wary of any deals that seem ‘too good to be true’ and always buy resale tickets on trusted sites such as Ticketmaster or Twickets.

What tips do you have for improving the broadband speeds in your house? Share your advice with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].